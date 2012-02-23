* 2011 EBIT 355 mln eur vs Rtrs poll 352 mln

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, Feb 23 French vouchers and prepaid cards group Edenred showed confidence in its ability to grow sales this year and generate cash as it handed investors a bigger-than-expected dividend and promised further hefty returns in coming years.

Edenred said earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 8.5 percent to 355 million euros ($470 million) last year, a performance at the high end of its guidance of 340-360 million reflecting robust demand from Latin America.

A Reuters poll of seven analysts gave an average estimate of 352 million.

The company, which owns the Ticket Restaurant brand, competes with catering groups Sodexo and Compass Group, and credit card networks MasterCard and Visa.

Edenred said it would pay a 2011 dividend of 0.70 euros per share, a rise of 40 percent from 2010 and representing a payout ratio of close to 80 percent against 68 percent in 2010. This beat analysts' expectations of 0.60 euros.

Chief Executive Jacques Stern told a conference call the dividend hike reflected "a solid balance sheet", notably free cash flow of 306 million euros, and "confidence" over 2012.

"The year 2012 should be broadly in line with 2011 in terms of growth," Stern said.

Edenred had already reported a 9.7 percent rise in underlying 2011 revenue.

Emerging markets, which made up 58 percent of the group's vouchers issue volume last year, should continue to drive growth this year, outpacing "more limited" growth in Europe, he said.

Edenred ended 2011 with net cash of 74 million euros against a net debt of 25 million at the end of 2010.

Stern said Edenred's business model, which generates large amounts of cash, would allow it "to increase the amount of its dividend on a recurring basis in the coming years" while also paying down gross debt and financing acquisitions.

Edenred is confident it can maintain a dividend payout ratio of at least 80 percent of net profit in coming years, he said.

Edenred kept its goal for global issue volume - the face value of its vouchers and the amount put on prepaid cards - to rise 6-14 percent per year over the medium-term.

Edenred, which is speeding up its transition to digital products, also reiterated its goal to achieve electronic issue volume of 50 percent in 2012 and more than 70 percent by 2016. ($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Editing by James Regan)