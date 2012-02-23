PARIS Feb 23 French vouchers and prepaid
cards group Edenred on Thursday handed investors a
bigger-than-expected dividend after robust demand in Latin
America boosted 2011 profits.
Edenred, which competes with caterers Sodexo and
Compass Group, and credit card networks MasterCard
and Visa, said earnings before interest and tax
(EBIT) rose 8.5 percent to 355 million euros ($470 million) last
year.
The performance was at the high end of the company's
guidance for 340-360 million euros. A Reuters poll of seven
analysts gave an average estimate of 352 million.
Edenred said it would pay a 2011 dividend of 0.70 euros per
share, a rise of 40 percent from 2010 and representing a payout
ratio of close to 80 percent. This beat analysts' expectations
of 0.60 euros.
($1 = 0.7552 euros)
