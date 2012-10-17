(Recasts to lead with third-quarter figures, adds voucher issue

PARIS Oct 17 French vouchers and pre-paid cards
group Edenred said third-quarter underlying revenue
grew 7 percent as strong growth in Latin America offset a
worsening European environment.
The group maintained its full-year forecast for earnings
before interest and tax between 355 million euros ($466 million)
and 375 million euros, compared with 355 million in 2011.
The company also kept its goal of 6-14 percent medium-term
annual organic growth in issue volume, or the face value of
vouchers pre-paid card top-ups.
In the third quarter, the volume of vouchers issued by
Edenred grew 10.5 percent on a like-for-like basis, driven by a
20 percent jump in Latin America, accounting for over half of
the group's business.
Edenred competes with caterers Sodexo and Compass
Group, as well as credit card networks MasterCard
and Visa.
($1 = 0.7621 euros)
