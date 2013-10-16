(Adds more detail)

PARIS Oct 16 French meal vouchers specialist Edenred said on Wednesday revenue rose by 6.7 percent to 780 million euros ($1.05 billion) in the first nine months of 2013, helped by strong growth in Latin America.

Edenred, which also offers employee benefit management services and incentive schemes, competes with caterers Sodexo and Compass, as well as credit card networks MasterCard and Visa.

The group said the issue volume of its incentive vouchers and prepaid cards rose 12.4 percent in the nine months to 12.9 billion euros.

Edenred, owner of the Ticket Restaurant brand, said like-for-like issue volume in Latin America was up 19 percent to 7 billion euros. European issue volume rose 4.9 percent to 5.4 billion euros.

The group also reaffirmed its 2013 core operating profit target of 370 to 390 million euros but said it expected this would come in at the low end of the range due to a bigger than expected fall in exchange rates for emerging market currencies.

The company plans an investor day on November 12 in New York and will release 2013 results on February 12.

[For more details, click on r.reuters.com/wyk83v] (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Greg Mahlich and Jane Merriman)