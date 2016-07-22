* Voucher, prepaid card provider eyes Europe, Latam growth
* Forecasts 2016 EBIT of 350-370 mln euros vs 341 mln in
2015
* CEO sees very limited Brexit impact for Edenred
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, July 22 French voucher and prepaid card
provider Edenred said on Friday it expected full-year
operating profit to increase this year, helped by stronger
growth in Europe, Mexico and Brazil.
Chief Executive Bertrand Dumazy also told a call with
journalists that Britain's vote to leave the European Union was
a "non-event" for Edenred as it derives only about 6 percent of
its operating profit from the country. That mostly comes from
selling child care vouchers, a sector not heavily dependent on
economic activity.
The owner of the Ticket Restaurant brand predicted full-year
earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) would be between 350
million and 370 million euros ($408.11 million), against 341
million euros in 2015.
This compares with average market expectations of 359
million for full-year EBIT, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data shows.
"Issue volume growth is expected to remain solid in the
second half 2016, reflecting sustained sales momentum in Europe,
improved trends in Latin America thanks notably to Mexico and
increased exposure to the fast-growing expense management market
in Brazil," Dumazy said.
Edenred sells prepaid meal vouchers that employers offer to
workers. It is developing products such as fuel cards, a sector
that is growing faster than other employee benefits, notably in
recession-hit Brazil, as companies seek to control business
expenses more effectively.
In May Edenred finalised an alliance with Brazilian group
Embratec to combine their expense management assets in Brazil, a
move that will enable Edenred to double the size of its fuel
card business in the country.
Edenred, which competes with caterers Sodexo and
Compass, as well as credit card networks MasterCard and
Visa, earns about 50 percent of its operating profit in Brazil.
Edenred said EBIT reached 161 million euros in the first
half. That was a like-for-like rise of 13 percent from a year
earlier, excluding currency impacts, acquisitions and
divestments.
On a reported basis, operating profit was down 2.2 percent
as a weaker Brazilian real and Mexican peso weighed.
Closely watched issue volumes - the face value of its
vouchers and the amount put on its prepaid cards - grew 8.4
percent in the first half. Edenred reiterated its full-year
growth target at the lower end of an historical target of
between 8 percent and 14 percent like-for-like.
($1 = 0.9066 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Noelle Mennnella; Editing by
Maya Nikolaeva and Susan Fenton)