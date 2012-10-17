(Corrects period in first paragraph as nine months instead of third quarter)

PARIS Oct 17 French vouchers and prepaid cards group Edenred said underlying revenue grew 7.2 percent in the first nine months of the year as strong growth in Latin America offset a worsening environment in Europe.

The group maintained its full-year forecast that earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) will be between 355 million euros ($465.79 million) and 375 million, compared with 355 million 2011.

The company also kept its goal of annual organic growth in issue volume, which is the face value of its vouchers and the amount put on prepaid cards, of 6-14 percent in the medium term. ($1 = 0.7621 euros) (Reporting By Christian Plumb and Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Elena Berton)