* H1 revenue 511 mln euros, up 7.3 pct comparable basis
* H1 issue volume up 9.5 pct on comparable basis
* Keeps goal for 6-14 pct annual growth in issue volume
* Confident on Latam, Europe more difficult
PARIS, July 18 French vouchers and prepaid cards
group Edenred said on Wednesday that demand in Latin
America remained robust and would underpin its growth in the
second half, making up for a weakness in unemployment-plagued
Europe.
The company also kept its goal of annual organic growth in
issue volume, which is the face value of its vouchers and the
amount put on prepaid cards, of 6-14 percent in the medium term.
In the first half of the year, the volume of vouchers issued
by Edenred grew 9.5 percent, driven by a 21.8 percent jump in
Latin America, which accounts for over half of the group's
business.
"Today we see no change in the dynamism experienced in the
past several quarters in these regions," Chief Financial Officer
Loic Jenouvrier told a conference call.
"We are confident about Latin America. Obviously the
situation in Europe is more complex and expected growth is
unlikely to be significant," he added.
Edenred competes with caterers Sodexo and Compass
Group, and credit card networks MasterCard and
Visa.
Earlier this month, Sodexo said it was betting on the London
Olympics and robust demand from emerging markets to help it hit
full-year targets after second quarter growth was hurt by
reduced spending by corporate clients across Europe.
Edenred's issue volume in Europe fell 2.1 percent in the
first half, largely due to a slump in Hungary where Edenred's
vouchers face competition from government-sponsored meal
tickets.
Excluding Hungary, issue volume grew 1.2 percent in Europe
but was negative in austerity-hit Italy, which is the group's
second largest European market after France.
Total revenue reached 511 million euros ($626.72 million),
an underlying rise of 7.3 percent.
Reported revenue growth was 1.9 percent, notably reflecting
the termination of the Kadeos gift card business in France.
