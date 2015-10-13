(Adds details, quotes from call)
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS Oct 13 French voucher and prepaid card
provider Edenred cut its full-year operating profit goal on
Tuesday, citing a slide of the real currency in its key
Brazilian market in the third quarter.
The owner of the Ticket Restaurant brand however kept its
target for an annual rise of between 8 percent and 14 percent in
vouchers issue volume, having achieved an 8.7 percent rise in
the first nine months of the year.
Latin America recorded like-for-like issue volume growth of
13 percent for the period, with Europe growing 3.7 percent.
In Brazil alone, issue volume rose 9.7 percent in the first
nine months despite a tough economic climate and rising
unemployment, the company said.
Edenred's exposure to Brazil, where political and economic
turmoil has shaken investor confidence, and the surprise
announcement of the departure of former chairman and CEO Jacques
Stern on May 18, have pushed its shares down nearly 30 percent.
Edenred, which competes with caterers Sodexo and
Compass, as well as credit card networks MasterCard
and Visa, earns about 50 percent of its operating
profit in Brazil.
"We expect the situation to stabilize in Brazil in the
fourth quarter," Edenred acting Chairman and CEO Nadra Moussalem
told a conference call.
Edenred predicted 2015 earnings before interest
and tax (EBIT) would be between 340 million and 355 million
euros against 343 million euros in 2014.
Edenred had previously forecast EBIT of between 365 million
and 380 million euros but average analysts' estimates stood at
359 million euros, an ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S poll showed.
Edenred also confirmed its policy of allocating free cash
flow on a balanced basis to the payment of dividends, for around
90 percent of recurring net profit after tax, and to the
financing of targeted acquisitions.
This meant that this year's dividend would be very close to
last year's dividend of 0.84 euros per share, Chief Financial
Officer Loic Jenouvrier said.
Last month Edenred said it had picked Bertrand Dumazy, head
of decorative paints company Cromology, as its new chairman and
chief executive. He will take up his position on October 26.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Geert De Clercq)