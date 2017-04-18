PARIS, April 18 French meal voucher and card
provider company Edenred on Tuesday maintained its
financial targets as it reported a rise in first quarter sales,
mirroring a similar performance from larger rival Sodexo
.
Edenred said first quarter revenues had risen 29.6 percent
from the previous year to 322.7 million euros ($345 million),
with the turnover boosted by its earlier acquisitions of
companies Embratec and UTA.
Last week, Edenred's peer Sodexo had also reported higher
first-half earnings and had maintained its target for annual
sales and profit growth.
Edenred said it was keeping its 2017 financial goals of
like-for-like growth of more than 7 percent in operating
revenue.
The company's shares closed down 1.9 percent at 22.44 euros,
although the stock remains up by around 20 percent since the
start of 2017.
($1 = 0.9345 euros)
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Bate Felix)