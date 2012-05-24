* EDF wants to build up to four nuclear reactors in UK
* Looking at thermal, solar, wind, hydroelectric projects
PARIS May 24 French power group EDF
told shareholders on Thursday that it planned to speed up its
international expansion as uncertainty over electricity prices
at home limits prospects in its domestic market.
EDF, which is almost 84 percent state-owned, made close to
57 percent of its sales of 65.3 billion euros ($82 billion) in
France last year.
"It is the international business which will allow the group
to accelerate its performance and maintain its dynamism and
efficiency," Chief Executive Henri Proglio told EDF's annual
shareholders meeting.
EDF wants to build up to four nuclear reactors in Britain,
with an investment decision due at the end of this year. It also
wants to develop electricity from thermal sources, especially in
growth areas such as South America, Asia and the Middle East.
The group also wants to seek growth in zones with strong
potential for wind and solar energy, as well as targeting
hydroelectric projects in South America, Africa or Asia, Proglio
said.
EDF said earlier on Thursday that it had completed its
transaction to take control of Italian utility Edison.