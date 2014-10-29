BRIEF-A brown company designats Roel Z. Castro as president and chief executive officer
* Designation of Robertino E. Pizarro as executive chairman was changed to chairman
PARIS Oct 29 French energy group EDF and asset management company Amundi have agreed to raise 1.5 billion euros ($.91 billion) together to fund renewable energy and energy-saving projects, they said on Wednesday.
"EDF and Amundi intend to offer the market two theme-based specific investment products," the companies said. "The first will be dedicated to renewable energy. The second will focus on energy saving strategies for business-to-business."
The joint asset management company the pair are setting up is also expected to create in parallel an investment fund based on high-yield real estate, they added (1 US dollar = 0.7847 euro) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 25.5 percent to 55.1 percent, or to be 140 million yuan to 173 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (111.6 million yuan)