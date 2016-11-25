PARIS Nov 25 French competition authorities
have searched the headquarters and other premises of
state-controlled utility EDF as part of an
investigation into a possible abuse of a dominant position in
the energy market, EDF said on Friday.
An EDF spokesman said investigators had seized documents and
that EDF is cooperating with the inquiry, which is a preliminary
investigation into presumed abuse of a dominant position in the
energy supply and energy services industry in France.
