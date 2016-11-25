(Adds Engie comment, background on competition)
PARIS Nov 25 French electricity utility EDF's
headquarters and other sites have been searched by the
competition authorities looking into a possible abuse of a
dominant position in the energy market, the state-controlled
utility said on Friday.
Investigators seized documents and EDF is cooperating with
the inquiry which is at a preliminary stage, an EDF spokesman
said.
Regulator Autorite de la Concurrence said it had conducted
searches and seized documents at several companies suspected of
having put in place anti-competitive practices in the energy
sector. It declined to comment on the companies involved.
A decade after the country's power market was opened to
competition, 87 percent state-owned EDF still sells power under
regulated tariffs to some 88 percent of French homes and small
businesses, according to the industry regulator CRE.
Its smaller competitors complain that successive French
governments have done little to stimulate more competition by
informing the public about the possibility of switching to other
suppliers.
In order to protect consumers' purchasing power - and their
electoral base - governments of both left and right have limited
increases in EDF's regulated tariffs, which are relatively cheap
compared with rates in other EU countries. This has made it
harder for alternative suppliers like Direct Energie
to offer lower market rates.
Competitors say that EDF hardly covers its costs because of
this, and have successfully sued to enforce retroactive catch-up
price increases.
Leading gas supplier Engie said it was not concerned by the
investigation.
In 2014 the antitrust watchdog ordered Engie to give
competitors access to a part of its customer database and said
the utility might have abused its dominant position in the gas
market. But a year-long investigation did not lead to sanctions.
The antitrust body has the authority to impose penalties
costing the equivalent of as much as 10 percent of a company's
worldwide sales.
EDF's shares were down 0.5 percent at 10.05 euros in late
afternoon trade.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)