PARIS, March 4 Shares in France's EDF fell 2.6 percent on Wednesday on worries that the state-controlled utility might be called upon to inject capital in loss-making state nuclear group Areva, dealers said.

EDF chief executive Jean-Bernard Levy said last month there was no question about EDF making a financial investment in Areva, but Industry Minister Emmanuel Macron did not rule out that possibility in a newspaper interview on Wednesday.

Asked about a possible EDF capital investment in Areva, Macron told Le Figaro daily "it could be a bigger industrial cooperation, but could go as far as an alliance, including in terms of capital".

A Paris-based equities trader blamed EDF's slide on investor fears of an alliance between EDF and Areva and the spectre of EDF equity capital being used to bail out Areva.

At its 2014 earnings presentation on Wednesday, Areva talked about "reforging the partnership with EDF".

It also said in its statement that it had plans for "partnerships with an equity component" and was "studying means for strengthening its equity". It gave no further details but promised more clarity later this year.

