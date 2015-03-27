(Adds details)

PARIS, March 27 French energy group EDF is considering whether to take a stake in assets belonging to struggling nuclear power group Areva, business daily Les Echos reported on Friday, citing an unidentified source close to EDF.

Le Figaro newspaper separately reported the French government expected the companies to file their proposals for Areva next week.

Les Echos said discussions between the two groups were progressing. "EDF does not exclude taking a stake in a large part of Areva's activities, the former Framatome division," the newspaper added, citing the unidentified source.

Framatome is the previous name of Areva's reactor construction business.

Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron told Reuters earlier this month the French government had no plans to merge EDF and Areva, but that the two state firms could forge an industrial alliance and EDF might consider a capital investment in Areva's reactor business.

"If there is better control over the engineering and supply-chain management, it can make sense," Les Echos quoted its source as saying.

The deal is nonetheless far from being sealed and many questions remain, especially concerning governance, the newspaper reported.

Both EDF and Areva declined to comment.

Le Figaro newspaper said EDF taking over Areva's reactors business was under consideration.

Areva, which is 87 percent owned by the French state, is aiming to put together a plan by July that is set to include partnerships and a capital increase.