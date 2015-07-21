BRIEF-Mauritian Eagle Insurance reports 9-months pre-tax profit 74 mln rupees
* 9-Months ended March 2017 group net revenue 427.7 million rupees versus 373.6 million rupees year ago
PARIS, July 21 France's Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday details of the tie-up between utility EDF and nuclear reactor maker will be announced on July 31, with a recapitalisation plan to be set out in September.
"We will open a new operational phase on the new Areva on July 31 ... with a date in September on additional subjects including Areva's recapitalisation," he told a parliament committee.
EDF CEO Jean-Bernard Levy said earlier this week he expected to reach a deal to buy the nuclear reactor business of loss-making state-owned company Areva by the end of July. Areva is due to release first-half results on July 31.
Macron also said the risks coming from Areva's troubled EPR project in Finland, where the French company is locked in a dispute on delays and cost overruns with a Finnish utility, will not be passed on to EDF, but could not be left to Areva alone. (Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou; writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Andrew Callus)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 299,503 dinars versus loss of 25,533 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qSCiv7) Further company coverage: