PARIS, July 21 France's Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday details of the tie-up between utility EDF and nuclear reactor maker will be announced on July 31, with a recapitalisation plan to be set out in September.

"We will open a new operational phase on the new Areva on July 31 ... with a date in September on additional subjects including Areva's recapitalisation," he told a parliament committee.

EDF CEO Jean-Bernard Levy said earlier this week he expected to reach a deal to buy the nuclear reactor business of loss-making state-owned company Areva by the end of July. Areva is due to release first-half results on July 31.

Macron also said the risks coming from Areva's troubled EPR project in Finland, where the French company is locked in a dispute on delays and cost overruns with a Finnish utility, will not be passed on to EDF, but could not be left to Areva alone. (Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou; writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Andrew Callus)