PARIS Oct 16 Former PSA Peugeot Citroen
head Philippe Varin and French employer organisation
Medef chief Laurence Parisot are on a list of proposed board
members for French state-controlled utility EDF, the
group said in a statement on Thursday.
EDF Chief Executive Henri Proglio - whose term was not
renewed and who will be replaced by Jean-Bernard Levy, the head
of defence electronics firm Thales - was not on the
list.
Shareholders will vote on the proposed new board members at
a Nov. 21 meeting, EDF said.
Regis Turrini has been appointed as the representative of
the French state, which has an 84 percent stake in the utility.
