PARIS Jan 14 French state-controlled utility EDF said it has priced a $4.7 billion offering of senior notes in five tranches with an average coupon of 3.27 percent and an average maturity of 23.7 years.

The issue is aimed at the U.S. bond market and includes a $700 million tranche with a 100-year maturity and a fixed coupon of 6.00 percent, and a $1 billion tranche with a 30-year maturity and a fixed coupon of 4.875 percent, EDF said.

The bond issue includes "the largest 100-year bond from a European corporate issuer", EDF Chief Financial Officer Thomas Piquemal said in a statement on Tuesday.