BRIEF-Five Point Holdings LLC announces pricing of initial public offering
Jan 29 EDF :
* On Wednesday, Snam, GIC, and EDF Invest entered into an agreement with Crédit Agricole Assurances for its entry into the share capital of TIGF with a 10 pct stake
* Upon completion of the transaction, Snam, GIC, and EDF Invest will receive slightly above 180 million euros ($202.9 million) and together with Crédit Agricole Assurances will hold respectively 40.5 pct, 31.5 pct, 18.0 pct and 10.0 pct of the share capital of TIGF indirectly
* The completion of the transaction is expected by the end of the first quarter 2015
SAO PAULO, May 9 Profit at Grupo BTG Pactual SA rose in the first quarter as sales and trading income more than doubled, helping Latin America's largest investment banking firm offset the impact of rising bonus expenses and lower interest income.