(Recasts, adds comment, detail, byline)
By Ben Blanchard
BEIJING Aug 1 China on Monday called for
Britain to proceed with a nuclear power plant project partly
invested in by a Chinese firm, saying the project had firm
support from London, after Britain's new government said it
would review it again.
The plan by France's EDF to build two reactors with
financial backing from a Chinese state-owned company, China
General Nuclear Power Corp, was championed by Prime Minister
Theresa May's predecessor, David Cameron, as a sign of Britain's
openness to foreign investment.
But just hours before a signing ceremony was due to take
place on Friday, May's new government said it would review the
project again, raising concern that Britain's approach to
infrastructure deals, energy supply and foreign investment may
be changing.
May was concerned about the security implications of a
planned Chinese investment in the Hinkley Point nuclear plant
and intervened to delay the project, a former colleague and a
source said on Saturday.
In a statement sent to Reuters, Chinese Foreign Ministry
spokeswoman Hua Chunying said they had "noted" the decision.
"I would like to stress that this project was agreed upon by
China, Britain and France in the spirit of mutual benefit and
cooperation, and win-win cooperation, and has always had the
strong support of Britain and France," Hua said.
China "hopes that Britain can reach a decision as soon as
possible, to ensure the project's smooth implementation", she
added, without elaborating.
Britain and EDF first reached a broad commercial agreement
on the project in 2013. China got involved two years later when
Downing Street laid on a state visit for President Xi Jinping,
designed to cement a "Golden Era" of relations between the two
countries.
China General Nuclear Power, which would hold a stake of
about a third in the project, said on Saturday it respected the
decision of the new British government to take the time needed
to familiarise itself with the programme.
'UNWANTED ACCUSATION'
But China's official Xinhua news agency, in an
English-language commentary, took a stronger line.
While China understood and respected Britain's requirement
for more time to think about the deal, China would not tolerate
"unwanted accusations" about its investments in Britain, a
country that cannot risk driving away other Chinese investors as
it looks for post-Brexit trade deals.
"What China cannot understand is the 'suspicious approach'
that comes from nowhere to Chinese investment in making the
postponement," it said.
The project would create thousands of jobs and generate
much needed energy following the closure of coal-fired power
plants, Xinhua added, dismissing fears China would put
"back-doors" into the project.
"For a kingdom striving to pull itself out of the Brexit
aftermath, openness is the key way out," it said.
"If history offers any guide, many China-targeted suspicions
have been boiled down to diffidence and distortion. China can
wait for a rational British government to make responsible
decisions, but can not tolerate any unwanted accusation against
its sincere and benign willingness for win-win cooperation."
Such commentaries are not government statements, but offer a
reflection of official thinking.
Xinhua said people might think Britain was trying to erect a
wall of protectionism.
This "will surely stain its credibility as an open economy
and might deter possible investors from China and other parts of
the world in the future", it added.
(Editing by Robert Birsel)