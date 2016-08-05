(Adds quote, context)
PARIS Aug 5 A Paris court on Friday confirmed
the EDF board's investment decision on the Hinkley
Point nuclear newbuild project in Britain, an EDF Works Council
official told Reuters.
The French state-controlled utility's Works Council had
asked the Paris court to annul the board's vote, arguing that it
had not received the necessary documents from management to give
a non-binding preliminary advice to the company.
"The Works Council takes note of the court's unfavorable
decision," the official said.
He added that the court's decision did not invalidate a
separate Works Council lawsuit asking the court to oblige EDF
management to release confidential documents relating to Hinkley
Point. A hearing in that case is set for September 22.
On Thursday last week, EDF's board approved the
controversial 18 billion euro ($24 billion) project with a
narrow majority, but just hours later the government of new
British Prime Minister Theresa May said it wanted more time to
reconsider and would decide in the autumn.
In a letter to top EDF executives earlier this week, Chief
Executive Jean-Bernard Levy admitted that he knew before the
board meeting that the British government wanted to delay its
Hinkley Point decision.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; editing by Richard Lough)