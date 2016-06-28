PARIS, June 28 French state-controlled utility
EDF should make a timely final investment decision on
its Hinkley Point nuclear project in Britain despite the vote to
leave the European Union, French Economy Minister Emmanuel
Macron said on Tuesday.
Macron told a nuclear conference in Paris that any delays
could add further uncertainty to the project.
"Britain remains an important economic partner and her
energy needs are still the same and it is why I still consider
that a timely EDF investment decision on Hinkley Point is
needed," he said.
Macron also said that France will take a majority
subscription in EDF's planned capital increase.
(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Leigh Thomas)