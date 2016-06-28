(Adds details, analysts' comments, background)

By Bate Felix and Nina Chestney

PARIS/LONDON, June 28 French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron called for a swift decision by state-controlled utility EDF on investing in its Hinkley Point nuclear project in Britain, despite last weeks' British vote to leave the European Union.

Any delay could add further uncertainty to the project, which is expected to produce 7 percent of Britain's electricity, Macron told a nuclear sector meeting in Paris on Tuesday.

"Britain remains an important economic partner and its energy needs are still the same and this is why I still consider that a timely EDF investment decision on Hinkley Point is needed," he said.

Macron said that France will take a majority subscription in EDF's planned 4 billion Euro ($4.4 billion) capital increase, which the heavily indebted utility needs to refurbish its nuclear plants and new projects such as Hinkley Point, which is expected to cost at least 18 billion pounds ($26 billion).

A final investment decision on Hinkley Point has been delayed as EDF tries to secure partners and financing and concerns have been raised that Britain's decision last week to leave the EU could put the project even further behind.

EDF's chief executive Jean-Bernard Levy declined to answer questions on the impact of a British EU exit on Hinkley Point on the sidelines of the World Nuclear Exhibition in Paris.

However, the French company said on Friday it was committed to Hinkley Point, despite the UK's vote to leave.

Richard Slark, Director at Poyry Management Consulting in London, said EDF's decision will be complicated by the vote.

"It will be very difficult for investors to commit to new projects given the currency volatility, policy risks and growth uncertainties that Brexit has introduced," Slark said.

Jonathan Robinson, Principal Consultant, Energy & Environment at Frost & Sullivan, said Britain leaving the EU bloc could make EDF re-examine the feasibility of the project.

"New nuclear power has faced repeated delays and the Brexit vote will not help this, despite the official statements ahead of the vote that EDF and other players would remain committed to the market," Robinson told Reuters in London.