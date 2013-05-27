China stocks rise, but gains pared as investors weigh new trading rules
SHANGHAI, May 31 China stocks ended higher on Wednesday, but the bulk of early gains were erased as investors sought to weigh the impact of new trading rules on bulk selling.
PARIS May 27 French utility EDF is close to a deal with the British government to build new nuclear reactors, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
The two sides are yet to agree on a guaranteed price, or strike price, for the electricity the reactors will generate, the paper said, citing people with direct knowledge of the talks.
The paper quoted a UK government spokeswoman as saying the negotiations on the strike price were still ongoing.
EDF declined to comment.
MILAN, May 31 Italy's biggest gas distributor Italgas on Wednesday promised to raise its dividend and earmarked 5 billion euros ($5.6 billion) to fund growth over the next seven years.