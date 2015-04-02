(Adds company comment, background)
PARIS, April 2 EDF Energy is cutting 400 jobs at
Britain's Hinkley Point C nuclear reactor construction site
having completed preparatory work, pending a final investment
decision on the project which it now expects in coming months,
the company said.
French parent EDF said on Thursday preparatory work
on the site had been accomplished and the next phase would be
the beginning of construction work.
"We need to take a final investment decision before
construction can start," an EDF spokeswoman said.
EDF said 400 jobs, mostly contractors, would go as a result,
as staff numbers on the site are reduced to 250 from 650.
The project in southwest England, Britain's first new
nuclear plant in decades, is expected to cost around 16 billion
pounds ($25 billion) and start producing electricity in 2023.
A spokesman for EDF Energy said that, subject to a final
investment decision, the power station is still expected to
complete commissioning of the first unit in 2023.
"EDF Energy and the UK Government have made good progress on
the work to finalise the agreements, which will enable a final
investment decision in the coming months," EDF Energy said.
The company is still negotiating with British authorities
about government debt guarantees for the project, along with
decommissioning costs and other details.
It is also negotiating with two Chinese utilities about
their role in Hinkley Point and possible future UK nuclear
projects with EDF.
EDF Energy said that while it waits for a final investment
decision, it will continue project planning, engineering design
and commercial supply chain activities.
In October 2013, EDF estimated it would spend about 1.5
billion pounds on earthworks, drainage, roads and other
preliminary work to prepare the site.
