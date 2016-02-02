* Unions hold six of 18 seats on utility's board
* Unions want EDF to postpone the UK investment
* Other EDF board members will not side with unions
* Hinkley power price now nearly 3 times market rate
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, Feb 2 The six union members on EDF's
18-seat board would vote against the French utility's plans for
two nuclear reactors in the UK, but other board members do not
want to postpone the project, sources familiar with the
situation said.
The unions want EDF to put off the 18 billion pound ($26
billion) project to build two Areva-designed European
Pressurised Reactors (EPR) at Hinkley Point in southwest England
until it has strengthened its balance sheet and started up at
least one of the four EPRs it has under construction elsewhere.
A united front of EDF's unions opposing a major
investment decision would be unprecedented, but the lack of
support from other board members removes a major element of
uncertainty for the plan.
"If the Hinkley Point project was put to the board today,
the six union representatives would all vote against it," one of
the sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
EDF first announced Hinkley Point in 2013 and said in Oct.
2015 that Chinese utility CGN would take a 33.5 percent stake in
the project, but it has not yet taken a final investment
decision as it struggles to find financing.
On Monday, EDF's dominant CGT union, which has three board
members, called on the firm to postpone the project, saying EDF
should prioritise upgrading its ageing nuclear fleet in France,
start up the long-delayed EPR it is building in Flamanville, and
design a new-model EPR reactor.
The more radical FO union, which as one board seat, also
said on Monday it was "urgent to wait" and said that going ahead
with Hinkley Point could put EDF's very survival at risk.
The CFE-CGC manager's union had issued a similar warning
last month. The moderate CFDT union has not made any statements
about the UK project.
With six seats on the 18-member board the unions are a large
minority block and would need to get at least three other board
members to side with them.
Since EDF board member Philippe Varin is also chairman of
Areva, he cannot vote on the UK project, which means that nine
votes could block it.
Besides the six union members, EDF also has six independent
board members - including its chief executive Jean-Bernard Levy,
Varin and the chairmen of listed French firms Vallourec and
Lafarge - while six other members are appointed by the state.
Three of these people are government officials.
Two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters that
none of the other independent or state-appointed board members
would side with the unions.
No date has been set for when EDF will decide on Hinkley
Point. Levy said "soon" in October, which he repeated last
month, but he has repeatedly let deadlines slide.
Sources familiar with the situation said that EDF wants to
finalise the financing as soon as possible, as it worries that
the UK government might have second thoughts about the deal.
The Oct. 2013 Hinkley Point contract guarantees EDF a 92.5
pound per megawatt-hour power price, which was more than twice
the current market price at the time. Power prices have since
fallen to about 34 pounds/MWh.
"The UK government may want to respect its contract, but
public opinion might pressure it to make it less favourable with
a nuclear tax or other measures," one of the sources said.
Last week a Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC)
spokesperson told Reuters:
"Good progress continues to be made so that Hinkley can
provide clean, affordable and secure energy that hardworking
families and businesses can rely on now and in the future."
