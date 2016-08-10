* Both firms EDF customers, could benefit from Hinkley
* Companies say their business with EDF is minor
* Deny conflict of interest, say board members independent
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, Aug 10 French firms Bouygues and
Vallourec denied that members of their boards who are also on
the board of EDF had a conflict of interest when they voted in
favour of the French utility's Hinkley Point nuclear project in
Britain.
EDF's board narrowly approved the controversial 18 billion
pound ($23 billion) project in a 10-7 vote on July 28. EDF
unions argue the project should be delayed because of its
financial risk and said on Monday that conflicts of interest in
EDF's board might have impacted the vote.
They say three EDF board members are also on the
boards of other firms that are EDF customers, which could
benefit from Hinkley Point, and should therefore have abstained.
Hours after the EDF board's decision, the British government
announced a surprise decision to review the project, delaying
its verdict until early autumn.
EDF board member Colette Lewiner is also on the board of
construction firm Bouygues, set to be one of the main
contractors for Hinkley Point.
"There was no conflict of interest with regard to Mme.
Lewiner," a Bouygues spokesman said on Wednesday.
He said Lewiner is an independent Bouygues board member with
whom management cannot interfere. He added that Bouygues
decisions about Hinkley Point are not taken at board level.
Lewiner did not return a request for comment.
In October 2013, a joint venture of Bouygues unit Bouygues
Travaux Publics (TP) and British firm Laing O'Rourke said it had
been confirmed as preferred delivery partner for the main
Hinkley Point civil engineering and construction contract,
valued at over 2 billion pounds.
EDF board member Philippe Crouzet is also chairman of the
board of Vallourec, whose Valinox unit makes tubes for
nuclear power plants.
A spokeswoman confirmed Vallourec sells steel tubes for
steam generators to Areva, which will deliver the two
Hinkley Point reactors. She would not reveal sales data for
individual clients nor comment on Crouzet's Hinkley Point vote.
She added that Vallourec's nuclear activities represent only
about three percent of the group's worldwide turnover.
"It is definitely not core business," she said.
Vallourec says on its website it has been a partner of
France's nuclear industry from the outset and will play a key
role in renovating the country's nuclear power plants.
Finally, EDF board member Christian Masset, secretary
general of the French foreign affairs ministry, is also on
Areva's board. Masset did not respond to a request for comment.
Earlier this year, Areva board chairman Philippe Varin
stepped down from his EDF board mandate after unions and the
French press raised questions about a possible conflict of
interest between the two positions.
($1 = 0.7693 pounds)
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Adrian Croft)