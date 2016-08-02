PARIS Aug 2 A Paris court will rule on Friday
on a legal request by French utility EDF's works
council for a suspension of the company's bid to build two
nuclear reactors at Hinkley Point in England, a union official
told Reuters on Tuesday.
On Thursday, EDF's board gave the go-ahead for the 18
billion pound ($24 billion) project, despite strong opposition
from the company's unions. Hours later, Britain's new
Conservative government said it would review the bid.
The works council has challenged the board's decision,
arguing that the company did not provide the works council with
the necessary information to issue a preliminary, non-binding
recommendation on the project.
A first hearing on the court challenge was held on Tuesday.
The works council has also started a separate legal
procedure in order to force EDF to release confidential
documents about Hinkley Point. A first hearing in that procedure
has been scheduled for Sept. 22.
EDF's unions - CGT, CFE-CGC et FO - argue that the project
threatens the company's financial stability and that it should
be delayed until EDF completes reactor building projects in
China and France.
($1 = 0.7533 pounds)
