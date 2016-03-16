* Levy's letter seen as sign government ready to support EDF
* Project would help protect France's nuclear industry
* Final investment decision could come as early as March 30
By Geert De Clercq and Benjamin Mallet
PARIS, March 16 An apparent ultimatum from the
chief executive of EDF suggests he is confident that
the French government will provide the additional financial
support he wants for a plan to build nuclear reactors in
Britain.
In a letter to staff last Friday, Chief Executive
Jean-Bernard Levy warned he would not go ahead with the 18
billion pound ($25 billion) Hinkley Point project in southwest
England without more help from the state.
His comments came just days after the shock resignation of
his chief financial officer over the project, which places
additional strain on a company with net debt of 37 billion euros
($41 billion).
Sources familiar with the company's thinking say the letter
should be read as an attempt to mollify French unions who are
resisting the Hinkley Point project, and also a sign that the
government, which owns an 85 percent stake in EDF, has already
agreed in principle to give this support.
Levy, who has spent years working with ministers and in
state-owned firms, is seen as too politically astute to make
such public statements without government clearance.
"Levy is playing his last card," a source close to EDF
management said.
Asked whether the letter would have been cleared by the
French presidency, he said: "That is very likely". Two other
people with knowledge of the situation said they expected more
state support for EDF that would allow Hinkley Point to go
ahead.
EDF and President Francois Hollande's office declined to
comment on whether the letter had been cleared.
Hinkley Point, scheduled to start producing energy in the
middle of the next decade, will help keep the lights on in
Britain by accounting for seven percent of power generation.
It is also vital for ensuring the survival of a French
nuclear industry which employs around 220,000 people and the
government has repeatedly said the project should go ahead.
EDF will have to start replacing its ageing nuclear plants
in about 15 years. Meanwhile it has no domestic market for new
nuclear and few other takers for new reactors abroad following
the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.
EDF has another powerful incentive -- the British government
has guaranteed it will be able to sell electricity generated for
around three times the current market price.
Several sources close to EDF expect a final investment
decision will be made before the EDF shareholders meeting on May
12, and possibly at its March 30 board meeting.
DIVIDEND SAVING
Levy did not specify what form state support could take, but
insiders say one option would be for the state to take future
dividends in shares rather than cash. Such a move last month
bolstered EDF's coffers by 1.8 billion euros.
"I have the impression this will be the solution," the
source close to EDF management told Reuters.
A share dividend, which could be repeated for several years,
is less politically sensitive than a capital increase for the
state, which has already been forced to inject 5 billion euros
into nuclear reactor builder Areva -- its equity
wiped out by years of losses.
Les Echos newspaper nevertheless wrote that BNP Paribas is
already preparing a capital increase as a second option.
Two sources familiar with the situation said they were not
aware of BNP preparing an operation. BNP declined to comment.
A third option would be for state-owned bank Caisse des
Depots et Consignations (CDC) to take a minority stake in
Hinkley Point.
EDF was forced to shoulder two thirds of the project itself
because the only co-investor it could find was Chinese utility
CGN for a one-third stake.
But the government has already suggested CDC could support
EDF in another way -- potentially buying half of EDF's grid unit
RTE to free up cash for Hinkley Point.
One source said a fourth option -- which would require
European Commission approval -- would be to give EDF's French
nuclear activities power price support similar to the UK
Contract for Difference subsidy scheme for Hinkley Point,
possibly by putting these activities in a separate legal unit.
But while Hinkley Point is a contract for new nuclear,
EDF's nuclear fleet was built decades ago and accounts for a
massive 75 percent of French power use. A fixed price for such a
powerful player could raise the ire of EU antitrust authorities.
An EDF spokeswoman denied EDF is studying such an option.
