PARIS, March 27 French utility EDF has
agreed to shoulder part of Chinese partner CGN's financial risks
should there be delays or cost overruns in the Hinkley Point
nuclear project in Britain, weekly Le Journal du Dimanche
reported.
The newspaper cites a note by former chief financial officer
Thomas Piquemal to the EDF board's audit committee regarding the
18 billion pound ($25.44 billion) project.
The notes says in the case of five-billion-euro cost
overrun, EDF would have to finance 80 percent of it, despite
having a 66.5 percent stake in the project.
In case of a six-month delay, state-controlled EDF would
have to refund several hundred million euros of CGN's initial
investment.
If the Austrian government is successful in its complaint to
the European Commission over what it regards as illegal state
aid for the project, EDF would have to pay CGN 1.6 billion
euros.
The newspaper also reported that CGN has a bigger say in the
governance of the Hinkley Point project, including veto rights
on any dividend payments, accounting, budget and board member
pay.
EDF was not available for immediate comment.
($1 = 0.7075 pounds)
