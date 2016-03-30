* CFE-CGC board member first to oppose Hinkley Point

* EDF board meets Wednesday, no vote due on Hinkley Point

* Union says CfD scheme has no volume, only price guarantee (Adds comments on Hinkley Point contract volume)

By Geert De Clercq

PARIS, March 30 An EDF board member representing senior staff said in a letter to employees he would vote against the French utility's plan to build two nuclear reactors at Hinkley Point in Britain.

Christian Taxil, EDF board member for managers' union CFE-CGC - which was the first to openly criticise the 18 billion pound ($26 billion) project in January - said EDF should not launch the project now because of its weak financial position, technical problems with the EPR reactors it plans to build in Britain, and weak power prices.

"Today, conditions are not right for me to give a positive opinion if such a project were presented to me," Taxil wrote.

Taxil is the first EDF board member to publicly state his doubts about the project. He is one of six union representatives on EDF's 18-member board. Sources told Reuters in February that the six would vote against the UK project.

Industry Minister Emmanuel Macron told parliament last week that some EDF unions were no longer totally negative about the project.

Although non-union board members have expressed doubts about the project in private, none have gone public and all are expected to vote with management when the project is put to the board in early May.

EDF's board is meeting today, but the Hinkley Point project is not on the agenda, sources told Reuters. Macron said last week a final investment decision would be taken by early May.

Taxil's letter also said the Contract for Difference scheme that guarantees EDF a 92.5 pound per megawatt-hour power price for 35 years at Hinkley did not include volume guarantees.

Due to the fast development of renewable energy sources, which have priority access to the grid, EDF may not be able to sell all the power that the two Areva-designed EPR reactors will produce, Taxil said.

"Having a price guarantee without a volume guarantee in the contract is an aberration," Taxil said.

In an emailed statement on Wednesday, EDF reaffirmed its plans to complete Hinkley Point by 2025 after the Financial Times reported a group of EDF engineers had doubts about the timetable.

EDF bemoaned "unfounded rumours and fantasy information" in the media without being more specific.

On Sunday, French weekly JDD reported EDF had agreed to shield Chinese utility CGN, which has a one-third stake in Hinkley, from most of the risks related to the project.

($1 = 0.6930 pounds) (Editing by James Regan and Mark Potter)