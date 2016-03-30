* CFE-CGC board member first to oppose Hinkley Point
* EDF board meets Wednesday, no vote due on Hinkley Point
* Union says CfD scheme has no volume, only price guarantee
(Adds comments on Hinkley Point contract volume)
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, March 30 An EDF board member
representing senior staff said in a letter to employees he would
vote against the French utility's plan to build two nuclear
reactors at Hinkley Point in Britain.
Christian Taxil, EDF board member for managers' union
CFE-CGC - which was the first to openly criticise the 18 billion
pound ($26 billion) project in January - said EDF should not
launch the project now because of its weak financial position,
technical problems with the EPR reactors it plans to build in
Britain, and weak power prices.
"Today, conditions are not right for me to give a positive
opinion if such a project were presented to me," Taxil wrote.
Taxil is the first EDF board member to publicly state his
doubts about the project. He is one of six union representatives
on EDF's 18-member board. Sources told Reuters in February that
the six would vote against the UK project.
Industry Minister Emmanuel Macron told parliament last week
that some EDF unions were no longer totally negative about the
project.
Although non-union board members have expressed doubts about
the project in private, none have gone public and all are
expected to vote with management when the project is put to the
board in early May.
EDF's board is meeting today, but the Hinkley Point project
is not on the agenda, sources told Reuters. Macron said last
week a final investment decision would be taken by early May.
Taxil's letter also said the Contract for Difference scheme
that guarantees EDF a 92.5 pound per megawatt-hour power price
for 35 years at Hinkley did not include volume guarantees.
Due to the fast development of renewable energy sources,
which have priority access to the grid, EDF may not be able to
sell all the power that the two Areva-designed EPR reactors will
produce, Taxil said.
"Having a price guarantee without a volume guarantee in the
contract is an aberration," Taxil said.
In an emailed statement on Wednesday, EDF reaffirmed its
plans to complete Hinkley Point by 2025 after the Financial
Times reported a group of EDF engineers had doubts about the
timetable.
EDF bemoaned "unfounded rumours and fantasy information" in
the media without being more specific.
On Sunday, French weekly JDD reported EDF had agreed to
shield Chinese utility CGN, which has a one-third stake in
Hinkley, from most of the risks related to the project.
($1 = 0.6930 pounds)
(Editing by James Regan and Mark Potter)