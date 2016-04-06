(Adds detail on other unions)
PARIS, April 6 One of EDF's unions has
threatened to launch a strike if the French utility decides to
go ahead with its project to build two nuclear reactors in
Britain.
Force Ouvriere (FO), one of EDF's smaller and more radical
unions, said in a statement it would call a strike if EDF
management schedules a board meeting to decide on the 18 billion
pound (22.3 billion euros) Hinkley Point project before the May
12 EDF annual general shareholders meeting.
"If a board meeting is scheduled, we will launch a strike to
demand that the Hinkley Point project is delayed," FO union
leader Jacky Chorin told Reuters.
Chorin said he did not know whether other unions would
follow FO's lead.
"Once the strike is on, I could see CGT and CFE-CGC follow,
as they are also against the project," he said.
The CFE-CGC union, which represents managerial staff, has
been the most critical of the project. Late last month,
Christian Taxil, EDF board member for CFE-CGC, said in a letter
to employees he would vote against Hinkley Point.
The CGT union, EDF's most powerful union with three seats on
the EDF board, has also asked management to delay the project.
EDF's unions do not have the power to delay or block the
project, but their public resistance to Hinkley Point is a stark
break with a long consensual tradition at EDF.
The unions say the British project is too big a risk for EDF
because of technological problems with the Areva-designed EPR
reactor EDF plans to build there and because EDF's
balance sheet is already too stretched to finance a project of
this magnitude.
Sources told Reuters in February the six union members on
EDF's 18-seat board would vote against the project. Other board
members are expected to vote in line with the French state,
which owns 84.5 percent of EDF and which wants to go ahead with
Hinkley Point.
Industry Minister Emmanuel Macron said earlier this month
that not all of EDF's unions are against the project. Union
sources say the more moderate CFDT union, which has made no
public statements about the project, may vote in favour.
Strikes at EDF typically reduce France's power output by
several gigawatts - one gigawatt corresponds roughly to the
output of one EDF's 58 nuclear reactors - but the utility can
import enough power from neighbouring countries to offset this.
(1 euro = 0.8066 pounds)
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq, editing by David Evans)