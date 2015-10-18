PARIS Oct 18 EDF hopes to announce a
deal with Chinese investors to build a nuclear plant at Hinkley
Point, Britain, in the coming days, the French utility's chief
executive said on Sunday.
Jean-Bernard Levy said EDF was in final negotiations with
its Chinese partners, but added he did not want to anticipate
what would happen on Tuesday and Wednesday during a visit of
Chinese President Xi Jinping to Britain.
"If all goes well, we will be able to announce major news in
coming days; the first nuclear new-build in Europe since the
Fukushima accident," Levy said on French television station
iTELE.
