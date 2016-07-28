PARIS, July 28 The board of French EDF
on Thursday gave the go-ahead for the state-controlled utility's
controversial project to build two nuclear reactors in Hinkley
Point, Britain, a source familiar with the situation told
Reuters.
The source said that following the resignation of board
member Gerard Magnin in protest over EDF's strategy ahead of the
meeting, the remaining 17 board members narrowly voted in favour
of the final investment decision for the project, with 10 votes
in favour and 7 votes against.
The source said the six staff representatives on the board,
as well as Laurence Parisot, the former head of the French
employers' organisation, voted against the project.
($1 = 0.7607 pounds)
