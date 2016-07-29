LONDON, July 29 Britain's government has said it
will launch a new review into a controversial project to build
two new nuclear reactors led by French utility EDF, the
country's first new nuclear plant in decades.
EDF's board narrowly voted to proceed with the Hinkley Point
project on Thursday.
But in a surprise move, the government of Britain's new
Prime Minister Theresa May said it wanted to give the project
further consideration.
"The UK needs a reliable and secure energy supply and the
government believes that nuclear energy is an important part of
the mix," Business and Energy Secretary Greg Clark said in a
statement shortly after EDF gave its go-ahead to the project.
"The government will now consider carefully all the
component parts of this project and make its decision in the
early autumn."
The 18 billion-pound ($24 billion) nuclear reactors carry
commercial risks for both France and Britain. EDF will assume
the up-front costs, which unions say could jeopardise the firm's
survival, while Britain has committed to pay a price twice
current market levels for the power generated by the plant.
EDF said in a statement its board had made the final
investment decision on the project and had given chief executive
Jean-Bernard Levy the authority to sign all necessary contracts,
but it did not detail the voting tally on the board.
A source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters
that following the resignation of board member Gerard Magnin in
protest over EDF's strategy ahead of the meeting, the remaining
board members had approved the project, with 10 members voting
in favour and 7 voting against.
