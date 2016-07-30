* May wanted time to further consider the Hinkley deal
* Ex-colleague said May had concerns over Chinese investment
* Decision to be made in the autumn
(Releads, adds quotes)
By Kate Holton and William James
LONDON, July 30 British Prime Minister Theresa
May was concerned about the security implications of a planned
Chinese investment in the new Hinkley Point nuclear plant and
intervened personally to delay the project, a former colleague
and a source said on Saturday.
The plan by France's EDF to build two reactors with
financial backing from a Chinese state-owned company was
championed by May's predecessor David Cameron as a sign of
Britain's openness to foreign investment.
But just hours before a signing ceremony was due to take
place on Friday, May's new government said it would review the
project again, raising concerns that Britain's approach to
infrastructure deals, energy supply and foreign investment may
be changing.
The decision could prove a test for May, with any attempt to
renegotiate the terms of the project potentially straining
relations with Paris and Beijing at a time when Britain is
seeking to build trade deals following the country's vote to
leave the European Union.
"When we were in government Theresa May was quite clear she
was unhappy about the rather gung-ho approach to Chinese
investment that we had," Vince Cable, Britain's former business
secretary, told BBC Radio.
He later told Sky News her concerns over China's involvement
were linked to national security. "This was an issue that was
raised in general but it was also raised specifically in
relation to Hinkley," he said.
May alerted French President Francois Hollande to her
intention, a government source told Reuters. She explained to
him that she would need time to consider the project when they
met in Paris nine days ago and when they spoke in a phone call.
"They agreed on the timetable," the source said.
But state-controlled utility EDF, which went through a
bruising boardroom battle in order to agree backing for the
project on Thursday, said it had no advance warning of the
review.
Britain and EDF first reached a broad commercial agreement
on the project in 2013. China got involved two years later when
Downing Street laid on a state visit for President Xi Jinping,
designed to cement a "Golden Era" of relations between the two
countries.
Cameron said he wanted to build a "lasting friendship" with
Beijing and George Osborne, his chancellor, pitched Britain as
China's "best partner in the West" even as other Western nations
took a more cautious view of Chinese investment.
SECURITY CONCERNS
Since taking office on July 13, May has been keen to state
that Britain remains open for business following the vote to
leave the EU. But she has also said the government should be
able to step in to defend a key sector from foreign ownership.
China General Nuclear Power Corp (CGN) was set to hold a 33
percent stake in the Hinkley Point project, paving the way for
the company to lead another project in Britain that would use
Chinese nuclear technology.
Last year, Nick Timothy, May's joint chief of staff, said
security experts were worried the state-owned Chinese group
would have access to computer systems that would allow it to
shut down Britain's energy production.
The two new reactors at Hinkley Point, in southwest England,
would provide about 7 percent of Britain's electricity, helping
to fill a supply gap left by the planned closure of coal plants
by 2025.
Although EDF and CGN are responsible for the
18-billion-pound ($24 billion) cost of the project, Britain has
committed to paying a minimum price for the power generated for
35 years.
Critics, including some British lawmakers and academics, say
the country would be overpaying at that minimum price, which
equates to double current market levels.
China General Nuclear said on Saturday it respected the
decision of the new British government to take the time needed
to familiarise itself with the programme.
A decision is now due by the autumn, possibly as early as
September when the government is also due to give the go-ahead
for a plan to expand either Heathrow or Gatwick airport, another
major infrastructure project that has been delayed.
May's office did not comment on Saturday, but the government
has said it is right that it should consider all component parts
of the Hinkley Point project before reaching a final decision.
