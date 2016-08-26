LONDON Aug 26 Britain does not need the Hinkley
Point C nuclear project and could use a mixture of alternative
resources to guarantee its future energy needs at a lower cost,
an energy and climate think tank said on Friday.
Britain stunned the energy industry in July when, at the
last minute, it failed to sign off on an 18 billion-pound plan
by France's EDF to build two reactors at Hinkley with
financial backing from a Chinese state-owned
company.
Prime Minister Theresa May's government said it needed more
time to consider the plan after critics said it would endanger
Britain's energy security and cost more than was necessary.
Britain needs to invest in new power stations as all but one
of its existing nuclear plants, which produce around a fifth of
the country's electricity, are set to close by 2030.
Coal-fired power plants provided around a quarter of the
country's electricity last year, but the government plans to
close them by 2025 as a part of efforts to meet climate targets.
The Energy & Climate Intelligence Unit, a non-profit
organisation which provides analysis on British energy and
climate change issues, said the country could meet its targets
even without the Hinkley project.
The group said a mixture of established approaches could be
used, such as wind farms, gas-fired power stations and cables
that connect the UK grid with other countries. Combined with
measures to manage demand, Britain could save around 1 billion
pounds ($1.32 billion) per year, it said.
"Our conclusion is that it's not essential," ECIU director
Richard Black said. "Using tried and tested technologies, with
nothing unproven or futuristic, Britain can meet all its targets
and do so at lower cost."
The report said four big wind farms, in addition to those
already being built, could bring as much electricity into the
grid as Hinkley would generate, while three additional
interconnector cables could also offer the same supply.
"The scenarios outlined in the ECIU report are not credible
alternatives to Hinkley Point C," an spokesman for EDF's British
subsidiary EDF Energy said in an email.
"(Hinkley C's) cost is competitive with other large-scale
low carbon technologies. It will generate electricity steadily
even on foggy and still winter days across Northern Europe. It
will play a crucial role as part of a future, flexible energy
system," he said.
EDF was awarded a minimum electricity price contract by the
British government of 92.50 pounds per megawatt hour (MWh),
while similar contacts awarded so far for offshore wind
production have been for 115-120 pounds/ MWh.
May's government has indicated it will make a decision on
Hinkley in September.
