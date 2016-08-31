* 'CEO should have informed board of UK delay decision'
* Complaint filed with court asking to annul vote
* First hearing scheduled for Sept. 5
(Adds quotes, lawyer statement)
PARIS, Aug 31 Five staff representatives on the
board of EDF have filed a legal complaint seeking to
annul the utility's decision to go ahead with its Hinkley Point
nuclear project in Britain, EDF unions said in a joint statement
on Wednesday.
On July 28, EDF's board voted 10 to seven to proceed with
the 18 billion pound ($24 billion) project to build two nuclear
reactors. All six staff representatives and one other board
member voted against, while one board member resigned in protest
against EDF's strategy.
The unions argue that EDF Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy
and representatives of the French state should have informed the
board that they knew the British government wanted to take more
time to review the contract.
Hours after EDF's board approved the project, the UK
government postponed its decision until early autumn. Days
later, in an email to top EDF executives, Levy admitted that the
night before the board meeting he had been told new British
Prime Minister Theresa May wanted a bit more time.
The nuclear reactors carry huge risks for both France and
Britain. EDF will assume the up-front costs, which unions say
could jeopardise the firm's survival, while Britain has
committed to pay a price twice current market levels for the
power generated by the plant.
"Some board members discovered they did not benefit from the
same level of information as the CEO and government
representative," the CGT, CFE-CGC and FO unions said. The
moderate CFDT union did not sign the statement.
The unions added there was no justification to push the
board to vote on the project in a hurry.
EDF declined to comment on Wednesday.
Law firm Alain Levy, which represents the five union board
members, said in a statement it had filed a complaint with the
Paris commercial court, asking it to annul the vote because Levy
had not shared essential information with all board members.
A first hearing in the case is scheduled for Sept 5.
The five union board members also raised conflict of
interest issues because some of the EDF board members who voted
in favour of Hinkley Point represent companies that are EDF
customers and could benefit from the UK contract.
French firms Bouygues and Vallourec have denied that members
of their boards who are also on the board of EDF had a conflict
of interest in their Hinkley Point vote.
EDF is also being sued by its Works Council, which also
wants to annul the vote because it argues it had not received
the necessary documents from management to give non-binding
preliminary advice to the company.
($1 = 0.7617 pounds)
(Reporting by Bate Felix and Geert De Clercq; additional
reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Brian Love and Susan
Thomas)