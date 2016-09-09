LONDON, Sept 9 Rolls-Royce said on Friday
it had been awarded "preferred bidder" status to supply a diesel
system to Hinkley Point C, the British nuclear plant that has
been put on hold for further review by Prime Minister Theresa
May.
In July, May suddenly postponed plans for the building of an
18-billion pound ($24 billion) nuclear plant by French firm EDF
which is due to be built at Hinkley with funds from
Chinese investors.
Rolls, the aerospace and engineering group, said in a
statement it had been awarded "preferred bidder" status for a
contract to supply an integrated nuclear emergency diesel system
for Hinkley Point C.
"We hope very much to be able to finalise these important
contracts as soon as we are able to do so, and play our part in
the delivery of the UK's first nuclear reactors in more than
twenty years," said Harry Holt, Rolls-Royce president of
Nuclear.
