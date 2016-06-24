* EDF says strategy not linked to UK's EU membership
* Says UK remains committed to low-carbon nuclear
* Share price down 9 pct in line with broader market
(Adds EDF CEO comment)
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, June 24 French utility EDF on
Friday confirmed its commitment to build a nuclear plant at
Hinkley Point following Britain's vote to leave the European
Union.
The 18 billion pound ($24 billion) project in southern
England is one of the largest French investments in Britain and
a final decision has been repeatedly delayed since it was first
announced in Oct. 2013.
"EDF confirms its commitment to the Hinkley Point project,
which continues," an EDF spokeswoman said on Friday.
CEO Jean-Bernard Levy told reporters in France that the
Brexit vote had no impact on the strategy of EDF and its UK
subsidiary, according to a translation of his comments provided
by EDF's British unit EDF Energy.
He said EDF's business strategy was not linked to Britain's
political affiliation with the European Union, and therefore EDF
has no reason to change it.
Levy said that British Energy Minister Andrea Leadsom and
"Vote Leave" campaigner had come out in favour of maintaining
the UK's decarbonisation policy, of maintaining the nuclear
option, and of maintaining the Hinkley Point project.
"Therefore, there are no consequences from this vote today,"
Levy was quoted as saying.
Levy also played down any negative impact from the fall in
sterling after the referendum result.
"We operate in the markets like any large company, and we
made sure that we did not take a position one way or the other.
... we are in a neutral position," he said.
EDF's unions have argued for months that the state-owned
firm should delay its decision on the project in Britain until a
similar Areva-designed reactor under construction in
France is in operation and until EDF has boosted its balance
sheet.
"Brexit brings another element of uncertainty which
reinforces our position that the project should be delayed," CGT
union energy spokeswoman Marie-Claire Cailletaud said.
A source close to the company said Levy was eager to give
the go-ahead for the project soon after the required
consultation with EDF's unions in the works council, scheduled
for July 4.
"Levy wants a decision soon. That will be difficult, as the
Hinkley Point project is now literally in a different kind of
country, outside the European Union," the source close to the
company told Reuters.
Before the Brexit vote, French Economy Minister Emmanuel
Macron had said that the decision would be taken by September.
EDF shares were down 9 percent in early afternoon trade, in
line with the broader market.
($1 = 0.7465 pounds)
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Andrew Callus and
Jane Merriman)