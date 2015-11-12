PARIS Nov 12 EDF's 18 billion pound ($27.4
billion) project to build two nuclear reactors in Hinkley Point,
Britain is so expensive and so risky that it puts the survival
of the French utility at risk, an association of
employee-shareholders said on Thursday.
EDF Actionnariat salarié (EAS) said in a statement that the
interests of EDF are gravely threatened by the Hinkley Point
project, which it calls "a financial catastrophy foretold" in
which EDF has nothing to gain and everything to lose.
"EAS asks the management of EDF to stop this risky project,
whose financial risks are to big for our company and which could
put EDF's very survival at risk," the association said.
EDF staff own 1.72 percent of the utility's capital, making
employees the second-largest shareholder after the state, which
hold 84.5 percent, according to ThomsonReuters data.
Last month, EDF announced a partnership with Chinese utility
CGN to build Hinkley Point, but the two companies have not yet
made the final investment decision to go ahead with the project,
which EDF reluctantly agreed to finance on its already stretched
balance sheet after other partners pulled out.
EDF, which already has to borrow money every year to pay its
dividend, faces a 55 billion euro upgrade of its nuclear fleet
over the next decade, will spend some five billion euros to
install Linky smart meters in coming years and needs to invest
billions in the reactor unit of Areva, which it plans to buy
next year.
Standard & Poor's last month warned that it might downgrade
EDF's debt if it goes ahead with Hinkley Point, because of the
project's high execution risks and substantial investment needs.
($1 = 0.6572 pounds)
