PARIS, April 30 EDF's 1,300-megawatt Cattenom 4 nuclear reactor in eastern France stopped in an unplanned outage on April 27, EDF said on Monday without giving a restart date.

The reactor stopped automatically after an electricity failure, which halted water supplies to the reactor's steam generators, EDF said, adding it was investigating the cause of the outage.

The glitch did not have an impact on the environment and workers, it said. (Reporting By Axelle Du Crest)