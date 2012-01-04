PARIS Jan 4 EDF will not shut down any of its 58 nuclear reactors, the head of the French state-controlled utility told Le Monde in an interview published on Wednesday, as he faces a bill for an extra 10 billion euros ($13 billion) to improve their safety.

French nuclear power watchdog ASN said on Tuesday that the world's biggest producer of nuclear power must install flood-proof diesel generators and bunkered remote back-up control rooms at its 19 plants across the country or face having to shut down some of its reactors.

As a result, EDF estimates the cost of extending the lifespan of its nuclear plants from 40 to 60 years will now reach the top end of a 40-50 billion euro range over the next 30 years.

"Coming into an inheritance like that of EDF, we owe it to ourselves to improve it and make it profitable," Chairman and Chief Executive Henri Proglio was quoted as saying by the newspaper when asked if it would be better to close old reactors and build gas plants or increase renewable energy sources instead.

"Depriving ourselves of nuclear would come at a very high cost," he said, citing investment in new production units and a network for renewable energy, the risk of increasing CO2 emissions, a loss of independence and higher energy bills.

France, the world's most nuclear-dependent country, is in the midst of a heated debate over its reliance on nuclear energy ahead of the 2012 presidential elections.

EDF shares were down 4.06 percent at 18.43 euros by 1307 GMT after falling as low as 18.31 euros.

"At 10 billion euros, this is materially above market expectations in our view, and the 3 billion euros embedded in our model," Morgan Stanley analyst Emmanuel Turpin said.

French Industry Minister Eric Besson tried to temper concerns about higher electricity bills in an interview with French radio Europe 1, saying nuclear energy would remain the least costly.

"What the ASN wants, that's about 10 billion euros of extra investments. That should be compared to the 4 billion euros a year that EDF invests in maintenance already," Besson said.

"That is 10 (billion euros) over 10 years, about one billion a year: concretely when you have a bill of 100 in 2012, that would mean a bill of 102 in ten years," he added.

The ASN presented the conclusions of a safety assessment of nuclear facilities to the French government nearly 10 months after an earthquake and tsunami crippled Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant, triggering the worst nuclear crisis since Chernobyl.

EDF will need to dig into its pockets, but Proglio told Le Monde it could take on the additional investment and that production costs would not fundamentally change, increasing to between 46 and 50 euros per megawatt hour from 46 euros.

"Our investment capacity will up to the task. EDF invests more than 11 billion euros a year across the world," Proglio said.

EDF announced in May that it would diversify its nuclear-dominated portfolio by building strong businesses in gas and coal, as well as hydropower and renewables.

It will also increase the share of its power production capacity abroad, reducing its exposure to government-set power rates on its domestic market.

Proglio told Le Monde that EDF planned to expand its staff by 5,000 in France, similar to last year's increase, when roughly half were employed in the nuclear and engineering businesses, as the company seeks to replace retired staff.

EDF staff in 2010 totalled almost 160,000, with 100,000 in France. ($1 = 0.7661 euros) (Additional reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)