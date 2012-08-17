* Report said CEO Proglio could be replaced by SNCF's head

* Shares down 1.1 pct, underperforming sector (Adds denial of report)

PARIS Aug 17 The French government denied a press report on Friday that the chief executive of French power group EDF, Henri Proglio, could be replaced by Guillaume Pepy, the head of state-owned French railways SNCF.

Government changes often bring management changes at France's top state-controlled companies and Proglio could be a particular target for new President Francois Hollande's recently elected government.

Not only is he an ally of former president Nicolas Sarkozy but also went on the record as opposing the Socialist Party plans to reduce France's use of nuclear power.

French daily Le Parisien earlier on Friday cited an unnamed source as saying that the change could be on the cards and that Proglio could be offered the chairmanship of aerospace group Thales as a consolation.

"This report is without foundation," said a spokesman for the office of Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault's office.

In June Proglio agreed to comply with Hollande's plan to limit the salaries of CEOs at state-owned companies to a maximum of 20 times that of the lowest-paid employees.

EDF is 84 percent state-owned. Shares in the company were down 1 percent at 16.72 euros by 1050 GMT, when the Stoxx Europe 600 utilities sector index was down 0.2 percent.

EDF and SNCF did not return phone calls seeking comment. (Reporting by Elena Berton and Elizabeth Pineau; Editing by Christian Plumb and Greg Mahlich)