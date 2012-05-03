MILAN May 4 French electricity giant EDF
intends to offer 0.89 euros per share to buy out
Edison's Italian investors, Italian market regulator Consob
said, according to a Consob letter published by Italian northern
utility A2A late on Thursday.
In the letter, Consob said there was no need for EDF to
raise this offer further.
This was in the middle of the 0.84-0.95 euro range Consob
said earlier in April would be a fair price for EDF to pay to
buy out shares by Edison's Italian investors.
A2A published Consob's letter, dated May 3 and addressed to
EDF and Delmi, on the market regulator's request, it said in the
statement.
A2A said the proposed modification to the buyout offer would
be submitted to the boards of the companies involved on Saturday
for approval.
Edison is jointly controlled by EDF and a group of Italian
investors headed by A2A.
(Reporting by Michel Rose and Stephen Jewkes)