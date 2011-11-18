PARIS Nov 18 EDF will renegotiate a deal to take control of Italian utility Edison if it is forced to buy out minorities at a premium price, the French power group's finance chief said on Friday.

Thomas Piquemal confirmed that EDF planned to file a request in the coming days with Italian market regulator Consob asking to be exempt from a mandatory bid on Edison minorities.

If Consob refuses, EDF would not be prepared to pay more than 0.84 euros per share, which corresponds to the average price over 12 months, Piquemal told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.

"If we have to make a takeover bid and the price is higher than the 12-month average, we will have to renegotiate our entire agreement," he said, referring to accords in principle between EDF and Edison's Italian shareholders.

Edison, which has a market value of about 4.4 billion euros ($5.9 billion) and was trading at around 0.84 euros on Friday, is jointly controlled by EDF and a group of Italian investors led by regional utility A2A.

The owners have reached a broad agreement on a reorganisation of Edison that will see EDF take majority control.

Under Italian law a change of control at a company can trigger a mandatory bid on the shares of minority investors.

"About 0.84 euros a share leads to an implied 2011 EBITDA (earnings before interest, deprecisation and amortisation) multiple of 10 times, which seems to me to be a very high multiple compared with a sample of comparable listed companies," Piquemal added. ($1 = 0.740 Euros) (Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Editing by David Cowell)