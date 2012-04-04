(Adds detail, shares)
PARIS, April 4 EDF said it expects
Italy's market regulator to rule next week on whether the French
power company is offering a fair price to buy out minority
shareholders in Italian power producer Edison.
"I believe that next week we will have the decision," EDF
Chief Executive Henri Proglio told reporters in Paris on
Wednesday.
The regulator, Consob, dismissed a press report earlier this
month that it planned to ask the French state-owned power
company to raise its 0.84 euro-per-share mandatory buyout offer
to Edison's minority shareholders.
Edison shares were 0.3 percent higher at 0.8620 euros
following Proglio's comments, while shares in EDF were 2.2
percent lower at 0835 GMT.
EDF won control of Italy's No.2 power producer under a
shareholder agreement that is subject to Consob's approval of
the buyout offer.
