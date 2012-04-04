(Adds detail, shares)

PARIS, April 4 EDF said it expects Italy's market regulator to rule next week on whether the French power company is offering a fair price to buy out minority shareholders in Italian power producer Edison.

"I believe that next week we will have the decision," EDF Chief Executive Henri Proglio told reporters in Paris on Wednesday.

The regulator, Consob, dismissed a press report earlier this month that it planned to ask the French state-owned power company to raise its 0.84 euro-per-share mandatory buyout offer to Edison's minority shareholders.

Edison shares were 0.3 percent higher at 0.8620 euros following Proglio's comments, while shares in EDF were 2.2 percent lower at 0835 GMT.

EDF won control of Italy's No.2 power producer under a shareholder agreement that is subject to Consob's approval of the buyout offer.