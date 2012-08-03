(Recasts, adds statement)
MILAN, Aug 3 Italy's second-biggest power
producer Edison is set to leave the Milan stock
exchange after 10 years since listing after French energy group
EDF took full control.
EDF raised its stake in the 128-year-old company to about 98
percent on Friday when it completed a mandatory bid for Edison
minority shareholders, a EDF unit said in a statement.
With EDF exceeding 96 percent, Edison is set to be delisted.
EDF took first control of Edison in May when it increased
its stake to 80 percent from 50 percent in a 784 million euro
deal ($967 million) to buy out its Italian partners.
The Edison acquisition comes at a time when EDF aims to
speed up international expansion as uncertainty over electricity
prices at home limits prospects in its domestic market.
EDF, which is almost 84 percent state-owned, made almost 57
percent of its sales of 65.3 billion euros in France last year.
Shares in Edison ended on Friday at 0.885 euros, just below
the 0.89 euros offered by EDF in its cash bid.
($1 = 0.8104 euros)
(Reporting By Giancarlo Navach;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)