(Recasts, adds statement) MILAN, Aug 3 Italy's second-biggest power producer Edison is set to leave the Milan stock exchange after 10 years since listing after French energy group EDF took full control. EDF raised its stake in the 128-year-old company to about 98 percent on Friday when it completed a mandatory bid for Edison minority shareholders, a EDF unit said in a statement. With EDF exceeding 96 percent, Edison is set to be delisted. EDF took first control of Edison in May when it increased its stake to 80 percent from 50 percent in a 784 million euro deal ($967 million) to buy out its Italian partners. The Edison acquisition comes at a time when EDF aims to speed up international expansion as uncertainty over electricity prices at home limits prospects in its domestic market. EDF, which is almost 84 percent state-owned, made almost 57 percent of its sales of 65.3 billion euros in France last year. Shares in Edison ended on Friday at 0.885 euros, just below the 0.89 euros offered by EDF in its cash bid. ($1 = 0.8104 euros) (Reporting By Giancarlo Navach;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)