PARIS May 4 French utility EDF said it
would share the increase in the price it has to pay to buy out
the Italian investors of Italian utility Edison, paying half of
the 50 million euros ($65.76 million) for the Italian utility.
EDF raised its offer to 0.89 euros per share to buy
out Edison's Italian investors. The offer is in the middle of
the 0.84-0.95 euro range Italian market regulator Consob said
earlier in April would be a fair price for EDF to pay.
EDF said on Friday that Edison's Italian shareholder Delmi
would pay the other 25 million euros.
After nine months of negotiations, EDF agreed in December to
take control of Edison for about 700 million euros provided it
could squeeze out minority shareholders with a mandatory bid not
exceeding 0.84 euros per share.
EDF plans to use Edison, which produces and sells electric
power, natural gas and crude oil, as a platform to develop its
gas business in Italy. Edison is second only to power generator
Enel in Italy.
($1 = 0.7603 euros)
