* Deal expected to complete in coming weeks - sources
* F2i, First Reserve, Terra Firma interested - sources
* EDF has about 600 MW of Italian wind power capacity
* Erg bought wind assets last year for 1.35 mln euros per MW
(Adds source comments, background)
By Stephen Jewkes and Giancarlo Navach
MILAN, Feb 19 France's EDF is seeking
to sell 70 percent of Italian unit Edison's wind farm operations
as it looks to bring on board a financial partner to help to
fund expansion, three sources close to the matter said on
Wednesday.
Edison, Italy's second-biggest utility with large power
generation and natural gas portfolios, has about 600 megawatts
of wind power capacity, but the Italian market for renewable
energy is fragmented and analysts believe that consolidation by
bigger players is on the cards.
"Edison will hang on to around 30 percent of the business
and lead operations," one of the sources said.
Erg became Italy's biggest player in renewables
last year when it bought 80 percent of IP Maestrale from GDF
Suez in a deal worth 859 million euros, or 1.35 million
euros per megawatt. IP Maestrale had installed capacity of 636
megawatts from wind farms.
One banker estimated that 1 MW of wind capacity in Italy
would fetch about 1.6 million euros on average, with factors
including subsidies and initial investment levels affecting the
actual price EDF might receive.
"Offers are expected by the end of the month and the deal
should be completed by end-April," a second source said. The
first source said the deal should close "soon".
Two of the sources said that Italian infrastructure fund F2i
and Britain's Terra Firma, which in 2011 bought solar power
assets from grid operator Terna, were interested in
buying stakes, while one of the sources said that U.S. private
equity fund First Reserve was also in the reckoning.
EDF, F2i and Terra Firma all declined to comment. First
Reserve was not immediately available for a comment.
Italy cut back state support to green energy sources last
year but buying plants that are already in operation can still
give access to generous subsidies.
Under Italian law, power produced from renewable energy has
dispatching priority to the national grid.
A third source said the sale of the Edison assets would act
as a benchmark for sales of other green businesses.
Sorgenia, the loss-making energy unit of holding company CIR
, is about to sell its renewable energy business to cut
debt.
(Editing by Danilo Masoni and David Goodman)